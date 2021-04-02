Maren Morris Shares Candid Message About Pressure For Women’s Bodies To ‘Snap Back’ After Pregnancy

Click to share this via email

Maren Morris wants people to know how “proud” she is of her post-baby body.

The 30-year-old country music star took to Instagram on Friday to share a candid post about the “troublesome” body pressure that women face after pregnancy.

“Am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again,” declared Morris, while captioning a beautiful photograph of herself wearing nude-coloured underwear. The “Hold On” singer also shared a second photograph showing her strong body mid-workout.

“No one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” she continued. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f***ing badass. and yeah, I’m proud.”

Kristin Cavallari and Jenna Dewan were among the famous names who praised Morris in comments to the brave post.

Morris welcomed son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd last March.

The family recently celebrated Hayes’ first birthday with a Peter Rabbit-themed party.