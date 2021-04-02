George Segal’s Final Episode Of ‘The Goldbergs’ Set To Air Wednesday

Click to share this via email

Next week will see a sad farewell to a beloved actor in his final onscreen role.

George Segal will make his final appearance on ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs” on Wednesday, April 7. The legendary actor, who starred as Pops on the show since its inception eight seasons ago, passed away on March 23.

Segal’s character was father to Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Beverly Goldberg, and sidekick to his onscreen grandkids Adam (Sean Giambrone), Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile).

ABC released a new promo on Friday previewing the upcoming episode. ABC has also announced the episode will be capped with a 45-second tribute from ABC and Sony Pictures Television.

Segal was famously nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

“The Goldbergs” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.