Alyssa Milano & Holly Marie Combs Respond To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner’s Revelation She Quit ‘Charmed’ Over Network’s ‘Objectifying Notes’

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner reveals she quit “Charmed” because she came to believe the network’s “objectifying notes” were leading her to create a show that was “bad for the world,” and two of the show’s stars are responding.

“I signed on because ‘Charmed’ was a girl-power show,” Vernoff told THR.

“About halfway through there was an episode where Alyssa Milano comes out in mermaid pasties and there was a huge spike in male viewership, and then every episode after, the question would come from the network, ‘How are we getting the girls naked this week?’” she recalled.

Claiming the studio was “throwing money” at her to create storylines that would place the series’ stars in skimpy outfits, Vernoff’s conscience got the better of her.

“The number keeps going up, and there’s all this pressure,” she continued. “All I can think is, I’m creating something that’s now bad for the world, and I’ve had enough ‘bad for the world’ in my life.”

In the wake of Vernoff’s claims, “Charmed” stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs each responded via Twitter.

“Well, this absolutely broke my heart,” wrote Milano. “I hope we didn’t make something that was ‘bad for the world’ for eight years,” she wrote. “I think we gave permission to a generation of women to be themselves and to be strong and own their sexuality. I’m so proud of what this show meant to so many.”

Milano’s co-star Holly Marie Combs responded to the tweet, writing, “I can attest 1000% Charmed was not bad for the world. The reasons and people are too long to list. Maybe it was bad for Krista’s world at the time. End story.”

In a followup tweet, she added, “And the fact that we can still stand up for ourselves and the show and the people who loved it proves this. I never cared what producer or network exec wanted us more naked for their $. And still don’t. We knew how to rally against it and found our own power. And still do. #Facts”