Dove Cameron Kisses New Flame In Steamy Music Video For ‘Lazy Baby’

Dove Cameron’s new love-interest is taking a starring role in her latest music video.

The 25-year-old singer/actress got fans talking after dropping her video for “Lazy Baby” on Thursday.

The video culminates with Cameron running into a man’s arms before kissing him passionately.

The male star is singer Alexander Glantz, who goes by the professional name of Alexander 23.

According to Just Jared Jr., Cameron and Glantz have been “seeing each other” since shooting the video.

Speaking to the outlet, a source explained, “Alexander was actually cast as the love interest in Dove‘s video and they met for the first time on set. They’ve been casually dating for the past month and a half, though it’s not official just yet.”

The steamy video comes after Cameron’s split from Thomas Doherty in December.

Taking to Instagram, the “Descendants” star confirmed that she and the 25-year old actor decided to “part ways” after almost four years of dating.

“Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” she wrote. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends.”

Cameron and Doherty began dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of “Descendants 2”.