Tori Spelling Addresses People Hurt By April Fool’s Day Pregnancy Post: ‘I Hear You’

Tori Spelling is speaking out on her controversial April Fool’s Day pregnancy post.

The 47-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photograph of herself cradling her bare belly, which she captioned “No. 6”.

Spelling is mom to Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8 and Beau, 4 with husband Dean McDermott.

Many fans sent the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star messages of congratulations underneath the post.

However, other followers questioned whether or not the post was real.

“If this is an April’s Fools joke, it’s really tone deaf to the millions of women who struggle with infertility or who’ve had a miscarriage,” wrote one person.

“Not a funny April Fool’s if that’s what it is. Too many struggle with fertility to make jokes like this. I’m disappointed @torispelling if this is your idea of a joke,” added another.

On Friday, Spelling again took to Instagram to set the record straight on her “pregnancy” post.

“Every week, magazine and press outlets ask if I am pregnant. To set the record straight, I am not. The fact is, after my fifth baby, my body didn’t bounce back like it had before. That’s when the constant questions of ‘yet another’ pregnancy first began,” she wrote.

Spelling continued, “Unless you’re in the public eye, it is hard to understand what it feels like to be body shamed so publicly. I feel like I have to constantly defend my body when instead, I should be honouring it for the miracle of life it game me five times.”

Addressing people who might have been hurt by the post, she added, “I know that pregnancy is an extreme blessing. And I would never intentionally poke fun at losing a child or not being able to carry one. I myself have miscarried.

“My post was simply to turn the tables for once on the press. They constantly create wild and often hurtful stories about me, my body, and my family. For those of you that are hurt, I hear you. I love you. I welcome your stories and I will try my best to support you.”