Armie Hammer Exits Broadway Play ‘The Minutes’

Armie Hammer is stepping down from another project in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The actor announced on Friday that he would no longer be appearing in the upcoming Broadway play, “The Minutes.” The play, by Tracy Letts, was set to debut in March of 2020 but shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to resume at some point in the 2021 – 2022 season but now without Hammer. Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, “The Minutes” first debuted at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company back in 2017.

As Variety puts it, “The play takes a look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.”

“I have loved every single second of working on ‘The Minutes’ with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production,” Hammer said in a statement.

Of Hammer’s departure, the team behind “The Minutes” added, “Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on ‘The Minutes.’ We wish only the best for him and respect his decision.”

“The Minutes” was the only remaining upcoming project on Hammer’s roster since reports began circulating earlier this year that he had abused women with whom he had been intimate. He was also accused of having a cannibalism fetish.

Hammer is currently under investigation by Los Angeles Police for sexual assault. One woman, represented by Gloria Allred, has accused Hammer of rape. Hammer’s attorney strongly denies all of the allegations against him.

While Hammer has been recast in a wide range of projects he was supposed to appear in, his work in Disney and Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” still remains in the can. Whether or not that role will also be recast — and subsequently force Disney and Branagh to begin costly reshoots — has yet to be seen.