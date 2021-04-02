Queen Elizabeth And Prince Charles Step Out Together For Easter Walk

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose for a portrait in the garden of Frogmore House

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles took some time out for a relaxed stroll around Frogmore House in Windsor ahead of this weekend’s Easter celebrations

The 94-year-old monarch and her eldest son wrapped up in long coats as they traversed the colourful gardens together.

During their walk, the pair some took time to pose for an impromptu mother-son photoshoot.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles — Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said, “Although unplanned, this picture offers an insight into a family that is still together, happy and united after a difficult few months.”

This is the first time that Charles and the Queen have been seen together since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s controversial Oprah interview.

During the explosive tell-all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the Royal Family of racism, as well as failing to support Markle during a severe mental health crisis.