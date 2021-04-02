Margo Price Writes Candid Letter About Her Sobriety: ‘I Had To Save My Damn Self’

Margo Price is revealing why she decided to get sober in January this year.

The 37-year-old singer discussed her journey toward sobriety in a personal letter written for GQ.

Recalling how she “started drinking more frequently again” during the COVID-19 pandemic, she wrote, “Canceled work and the thought of missing years in my prime turned regular days into one long, lost weekend. My drinking ebbed and flowed throughout quarantine, as it always has through my life.”

Price continued, “I drank because I was worried about the state of the world, I drank because I was bored, I drank because I missed tour, I drank because I was unemployed, I drank because everyone else drinks. And I drank even though I didn’t really want to.”

After almost a year in lockdown, the country music star “started having heavy dreams”.

She remembered, “One began recurring nightly: a scene where both masked and unmasked faces stood around me in silence as I sank into heavy quicksand,” she wrote. “No one reached out their hand to save me. They didn’t move. They just stood there frozen, cold and emotionless as they watched me go under. After months of having this night terror, I realized what the vision was trying to tell me: I had to save my damn self.”

Price had her last drink on Jan. 8. The mom of three has now figured out “a version of not drinking that works” for her.

She explained, “I’m not attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and I haven’t apologized to the people in my life. As women, we are always saying we are sorry. The only one I feel the need to beg forgiveness from is myself.

“I don’t identify as an alcoholic, and I have no regrets for the decisions I’ve made in my life. I believe everything happens for a reason. But I also believe that quitting drinking has made parenting and work easier.”

Price added, “I feel so healthy and full of energy. My mind is clear and my heart is full. And while it’s no one’s business but my own, I am still smoking grass occasionally. I won’t apologize for that either.”