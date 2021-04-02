Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Meetings With Quibi Came At Request Of Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s meetings with executives at the now inoperative mobile streaming platform Quibi came at the request of Quibi founder and Hollywood mega-mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, ET Canada can reveal.

On Friday, The Telegraph reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held meetings with head honchos at the company as early as the beginning of 2019 and up until just after the so-called ‘Sandringham Summit’ where Prince Harry met with The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, to discuss the terms of his and Meghan’s stepping back as senior royals.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, the Sussexes did not initiate the conversations with Quibi. Rather, it was Katzenberg who reached out to the royals and requested a meeting. The trio officially met in person by at least the summer of 2019. The goings-on between Katzenberg and the Sussexes were deemed “top secret” by Quibi staff. It is also understood that Meghan and Harry did not go into the conversations with the intent to personally profit from the endeavor. The Duke and Duchess ultimately did not move forward with participating in the Quibi project.

Jeffrey Katzenberg demonstrates Quibi’s Turnstyle technology at Sundance 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. — Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Quibi

Quibi launched in April of 2020 at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. The company officially shuttered in October of last year and a large chunk of its catalogue was purchased by Roku.