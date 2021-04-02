Rita Wilson Reveals Why She And Tom Hanks Still Haven’t Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Rita Wilson is explaining why she and husband Tom Hanks have yet to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The couple were the first celebrities to catch the virus, after becoming sick while in Australia last March.

“It’s been so emotional. We haven’t gotten our vaccine yet,” shared Wilson while co-hosting “The Today Show” on Friday, April 2.

“How about hearing this for the first time in your life: ‘You’re not old enough.’ It’s like, ‘OK, I’ll take that!’”, she jokingly added.

The 64-year-old singer then explained, “We are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they’re opening up to the next tier.”

Wilson also revealed how both she and Hanks, also 64, were left with some “protection” after contracting the virus.

“But, yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that’s what the vaccine is also helping people,” she said.

Looking ahead to life after the pandemic, Wilson said, “To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there’s nothing like that. That is truly a gift.”

Wilson and Hanks broke the news of their diagnosis in a statement issued to ET Canada.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the two-time Oscar winner wrote at the time.

“Well, now. What to do next?” he continued. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks concluded by writing, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”