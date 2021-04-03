Studio Source Disputes Report Diablo Cody Exited Madonna’s Biopic Due To Friction

A source is shooting down a recent report of friction between Madonna and “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody that led them to end their collaboration writing the screenplay for the singer’s in-the-works biopic.

According to The Sun, Cody quit the project, leaving things in “disarray,” because she found Madonna “too difficult to work with.”

However, a source with Universal, the studio behind the project, is disputing that report.

The source tells Entertainment Weekly that Cody didn’t quit, but simply moved onto her next project after she and Madonna turned in a completed draft of the script.

As EW points out, film scripts often undergo multiple rewrites; as a result, it’s not known whether the draft submitted by the pair will be the shooting script or if there will be further revisions.

After several months working with Cody on the then-top secret project, in September 2020 Madonna revealed they were working on a biopic about her life that she would direct, but not star in.

In an earlier interview with EW, Madonna said the movie’s focus would be “about my struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman, and really just the journey,” describing the “happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly” journey.

Last year, Cody and Madonna appeared together on Instagram Live, with no signs of friction evident between the two,