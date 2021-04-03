Diddy made a surprise appearance at this son’s birthday party in Los Angeles — even though he was in Miami at the time.

The rap mogul managed this impressive geographical feat thanks to technology, with a 4K hologram of himself beamed into the 23rd birthday party for son King Combs.

In a brief video of the hologram’s birthday appearance obtained by TMZ, Diddy can be seen singing “Happy Birthday” to his son, describing him as “my life, my twin, my baby boy, my heart, my soul, my everything.”

“I just want to tell you how much of a blessing it is that you’re my son,” says the Diddy hologram in his speech.

“I feel like the coolest dad in the world just ’cause you’re my son,” he continues. “Every day that I see you, you taught me how to smile. And I just want to tell you I love you for that, for being my son. And I’m the proudest dad in the world.”

Diddy also marked his son’s big day with a celebratory Instagram post.