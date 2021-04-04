DMX In Critical Condition Following Heart Attack, Rep Confirms

DMX is fighting for his life, with a rep for the legendary rapper confirming reports that he’s in critical condition.

“Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home,” the rep said in a statement to TMZ. “At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.”

The statement added: “The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

Earlier, DMX’s longtime attorney, Murray Richman, confirmed DMX was on life support in a New York hospital as of Saturday evening.Murray Richman spoke with The AP, saying, “[DMX] had a heart attack. He’s quite ill.”

Richman did not confirm earlier reports that the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose.

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

Richman earlier told PIX 11 News that DMX had been taken off life support and was breathing on his own. It’s unclear if that was incorrect or whether the rapper’s condition degraded following those statements.

TMZ broke the news on Saturday that the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper was in “grave” condition and was hospitalized in White Plains, New York following a reported drug overdose on Friday night.

Sources close to DMX told TMZ that the overdose led the 50-year-old rapper to suffer a heart attack.

TMZ‘s report states that DMX is being treated in the critical care unit; while there has reportedly been “some brain activity” detected, a different source claims he’s in a “vegetative state.”

Doctors have reportedly “cautioned he may not make it.”

A rep for DMX previously confirmed to Billboard that the rapper is hospitalized, but “could not provide further details on his condition.”

Fellow rappers Rick Ross and Missy Elliott were among the stars who took to social media requesting prayers for DMX.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Praying for DMX 💔💛🙏🏿 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

Prayers up for DMX. DMX we love you! — Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX… 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

This one hurts. Prayers that he pulls through. #DMX https://t.co/vTOeuufth3 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 3, 2021

DMX has reportedly been hospitalized after drug overdose. Praying he pulls through 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TbX6EjNK7R — DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 3, 2021

Sending prayers to Dmx pull thru my brother 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ee1rfuPHXS — Big Freedia (@bigfreedia) April 3, 2021

May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news. pic.twitter.com/EZze1zRSK3 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 3, 2021

Damn Prayers Up For #dmx The Legend Right Now 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 3, 2021

DMX has been candid about his struggles with addiction over the years, and completed several stints in rehab. Most recently, he checked himself into a rehab facility in late 2019, resulting in the cancellation of several concert dates.