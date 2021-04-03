Report: DMX Hospitalized After Overdose, Condition Described As ‘Grave’

DMX is reported to be in “grave” condition after suffering an overdose.
According to a report from TMZ, the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper has been hospitalized in White Plains, New York following a drug overdose on Friday night.
Sources close to DMX tell TMZ that the overdose led the 50-year-old rapper to suffer a heart attack.
TMZ‘s report states that DMX is being treated in the critical care unit; while there has reportedly been “some brain activity” detected, a different source claims he’s in a “vegetative state.”
Doctors have reportedly “cautioned he may not make it.”
A rep for DMX confirmed to Billboard that the rapper is hospitalized, but “could not provide further details on his condition.”
Fellow rappers Rick Ross and Missy Elliott were among the stars who took to social media requesting prayers for DMX.
Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021
Praying for DMX 💔💛🙏🏿
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2021
Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021
Prayers up for DMX.
DMX we love you!
— Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 3, 2021
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX… 😔
— Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021
This one hurts. Prayers that he pulls through. #DMX https://t.co/vTOeuufth3
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 3, 2021
DMX has reportedly been hospitalized after drug overdose. Praying he pulls through 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TbX6EjNK7R
— DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 3, 2021
Sending prayers to Dmx pull thru my brother 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ee1rfuPHXS
— Big Freedia (@bigfreedia) April 3, 2021
May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news. pic.twitter.com/EZze1zRSK3
— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 3, 2021
Saying prayers.https://t.co/FTVhnbRfOn
— bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) April 3, 2021
Damn Prayers Up For #dmx The Legend Right Now 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 3, 2021
DMX has been candid about his struggles with addiction over the years, and completed several stints in rehab. Most recently, he checked himself into a rehab facility in late 2019, resulting in the cancellation of several concert dates.