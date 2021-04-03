Report: DMX Hospitalized After Overdose, Condition Described As ‘Grave’

By Brent Furdyk.

DMX
Prince Williams/Wireimage

DMX is reported to be in “grave” condition after suffering an overdose.

According to a report from TMZ, the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper has been hospitalized in White Plains, New York following a drug overdose on Friday night.

Sources close to DMX tell TMZ that the overdose led the 50-year-old rapper to suffer a heart attack.

TMZ‘s report states that DMX is being treated in the critical care unit; while there has reportedly been “some brain activity” detected, a different source claims he’s in a “vegetative state.”

Doctors have reportedly “cautioned he may not make it.”

A rep for DMX confirmed to Billboard that the rapper is hospitalized, but “could not provide further details on his condition.”

Fellow rappers Rick Ross and Missy Elliott were among the stars who took to social media requesting prayers for DMX.

DMX has been candid about his struggles with addiction over the years, and completed several stints in rehab. Most recently, he checked himself into a rehab facility in late 2019, resulting in the cancellation of several concert dates.

 

 

