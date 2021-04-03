Report: DMX Hospitalized After Overdose, Condition Described As ‘Grave’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

DMX is reported to be in “grave” condition after suffering an overdose.

According to a report from TMZ, the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper has been hospitalized in White Plains, New York following a drug overdose on Friday night.

Sources close to DMX tell TMZ that the overdose led the 50-year-old rapper to suffer a heart attack.

TMZ‘s report states that DMX is being treated in the critical care unit; while there has reportedly been “some brain activity” detected, a different source claims he’s in a “vegetative state.”

RELATED: DMX Opens Up About His Mental Health In Emotional Interview

Doctors have reportedly “cautioned he may not make it.”

A rep for DMX confirmed to Billboard that the rapper is hospitalized, but “could not provide further details on his condition.”

Fellow rappers Rick Ross and Missy Elliott were among the stars who took to social media requesting prayers for DMX.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Praying for DMX 💔💛🙏🏿 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

Prayers up for DMX. DMX we love you! — Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX… 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

This one hurts. Prayers that he pulls through. #DMX https://t.co/vTOeuufth3 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 3, 2021

DMX has reportedly been hospitalized after drug overdose. Praying he pulls through 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TbX6EjNK7R — DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 3, 2021

Sending prayers to Dmx pull thru my brother 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ee1rfuPHXS — Big Freedia (@bigfreedia) April 3, 2021

May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news. pic.twitter.com/EZze1zRSK3 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 3, 2021

Damn Prayers Up For #dmx The Legend Right Now 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 3, 2021

DMX has been candid about his struggles with addiction over the years, and completed several stints in rehab. Most recently, he checked himself into a rehab facility in late 2019, resulting in the cancellation of several concert dates.