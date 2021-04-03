Marvel Studios Unveils Action-Packed New Trailer For ‘Black Widow’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

After a delay of more than a year, “Black Widow” is finally on the way.

Now that the oft-delayed espionage thriller now has a summertime 2021 release date on Disney+, a new trailer offers fans another look at Scarlett Johansson’s standalone outing as Avenger Natasha Romanoff.

“Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises,” reads the synopsis.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Says ‘Black Widow’ Is ‘Very Much Reflective’ Of The #MeToo Movement

“Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger,” the synopsis continues.

In addition to Johansson, “Black Widow” also stars Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” marks the first film in the highly anticipated Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RELATED: ‘Black Widow’ Co-Stars Florence Pugh And Scarlett Johansson Talk ‘Sisterly Bonding’

Along with the new trailer, Marvel also released a new batch of photos from the film.

Photo by Kevin Baker. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2020.

©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

©Marvel Studios 2020

©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

©Marvel Studios 2020

©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

“Black Widow” will premiere simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+, available with Premier Access.