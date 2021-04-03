Prince Harry Hits The Beach With Dog Pula In California

Prince Harry is officially a California beach boy.

The royal was photographed on Friday hitting the beach in Santa Barbara for a playdate with his and Duchess Meghan’s pup Pula. Harry was dressed casually for the outing, wearing navy cargo shorts, a white tee shirt, sunglasses and a backwards cap. The beach was reportedly deserted except for Harry, Pula and a personal security guard who accompanied the prince on his jaunt — which explains why he was seen maskless.

Harry played fetch with Pula in the surf with the assist of a ball launcher. The Duke of Sussex, 36, and wife Meghan, 39, adopted the black lab rescue not long after their 2018 wedding. Prior to dating Harry, Meghan adopted a rescue named Guy, who she brought with her to London.

Meghan and Harry named Pula after the currency of Botswana, which is where the couple had their third date. Pula also means “rain” in Setswana. The name is even more touching considering that rain in Botswana is scarce and thus considered valuable and a blessing.

Commenting on the photos, a source told PEOPLE, “He looked totally at ease. He has a great relationship with his dog, walking it off-leash. He looked just like a Montecito local just doing his thing — very relaxed walking barefoot.”

Harry and Meghan moved to the celebrity-favoured enclave of Montecito in Santa Barbara shortly after relocating to California last year.