Cher Apologizes After Backlash To Her Tweet About George Floyd

By Brent Furdyk.

Cher
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Cher is offering an apology after a well-intentioned tweet she wrote about the death of George Floyd was received in a different way than she intended.

In the tweet — which the “Believe” singer has since deleted — she wrote of watching the unfolding trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

“Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried’. I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped😔” Cher wrote.

It didn’t take long for Cher to taken to task by her Twitter followers, who pointed out her “white saviour complex” and told her to “stop talking.”

She responded with another tweet, admitting she “thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe and Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying…”

She followed that up with an apology.

However, Cher also experienced a lot of empathy for fans who understood that while her message may have been muddied, her intentions were positive.

