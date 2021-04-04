Cher Apologizes After Backlash To Her Tweet About George Floyd

Cher is offering an apology after a well-intentioned tweet she wrote about the death of George Floyd was received in a different way than she intended.

In the tweet — which the “Believe” singer has since deleted — she wrote of watching the unfolding trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

“Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried’. I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped😔” Cher wrote.

It didn’t take long for Cher to taken to task by her Twitter followers, who pointed out her “white saviour complex” and told her to “stop talking.”

i love you cher but your white savior complex is showing 🥴 https://t.co/D0zBw4YiBs — stegan the mallion (@skurtmfcobain) April 3, 2021

This is significantly underplaying what witnesses who testified TRIED to do to stop his death. There have been MULTIPLE testimonies of everyone from a firefighter to an MMA fighter to a senior man who attempted to diffuse the situation. Singing songs doesn't erase racism, Cher. pic.twitter.com/oATlfe7kOw — Shamontiel 🐾 📚 🌊 (@Maroonsista) April 3, 2021

She responded with another tweet, admitting she “thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe and Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying…”

Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

She followed that up with an apology.

I Just got off phone With Friend Karen.Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT🤚🏼TO GOD🙏🏼,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My❤️ — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

However, Cher also experienced a lot of empathy for fans who understood that while her message may have been muddied, her intentions were positive.

People are attacking Cher for saying she thinks she could have helped #GeorgeFloyd if she was there that day. I have also thought many times I could have helped him. I imagine myself pushing #DerekChauvin to the ground!! I know the Police could have shot me, but still. #Cher — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) April 3, 2021

I'm black and you did not offend me in the least. Thank you for caring! — LKIRKP (@LKIRKP) April 3, 2021

We live in a complicated world, your thoughts were the purest.

We know you, we know your heart, please don't be upset by this,

❤You — Soph💋CherIsMyOnlyDrug (@SoPreferToDance) April 3, 2021

Mama lovely 💖💖 I hate that they made you feel like you have to apologize 🥺…it’s not fair to you. You should be able to speak how you feel just like anyone else. You said nothing wrong! That’s just the people who are offended’s interpretation of what you said pic.twitter.com/ryapVuMlDZ — Jasmine(Alanna) (@Trinijasgirl31_) April 3, 2021