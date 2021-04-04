St. Vincent Slays In ‘SNL’ Debut Of New Songs From Upcoming Album ‘Daddy’s Home’

St. Vincent made her second appearance on the “Saturday Night Live” musical stage on the April 3 episode, and made sure to make a memorable return.

For her first number, St. Vincent — whose real name is Annie Clark — performed “Pay Your Way in Pain”, a new track from her upcoming album Daddy’s Home.

Attired in a cream-coloured blazer over bright green shirt and pants, along with high-stepping platform shoes and a new blonde-haired look, she was accompanied by a trio of backup singers who joined in a tightly choreographed dance routine.

RELATED: St. Vincent Transforms ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Into Eerie, Haunting Dirge

Later in the show, St. Vincent returned to the stage for another number from the new album, “The Melting of the Sun”.

This performance was even more theatrical, beginning with the singer — now wearing a pink-trimmed silver dress topped by a faux-fur stole — sitting in a leather chair while strumming an electric guitar.

For the song’s conclusion, she took to her feet and unleashed some blistering guitar licks, while her backup singers elevated the chorus.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Announces ‘McCartney III Imagined’ Featuring Covers By Beck, St. Vincent & More

Tune in to “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, April 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global, when “Promising Young Woman” star Carey Mulligan makes her hosting debut, joined by musical guest Kid Cudi.