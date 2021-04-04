Kate Winslet Knows ‘At Least Four’ Gay Actors Still In The Closet For Fear Of Jeopardizing Their Careers

Kate Winslet is opening up about some LGBTQ actors she knows who have yet to come out openly for fear that it will cost them roles.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, the “Ammonite” actress revealed that she knows of “at least four” gay stars who are keeping themselves closeted over fears of harminng their careers.

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles,” she said.

In fact, she pointed to one “well-known actor” who, she said, had recently been told by an agent to keep their bisexuality hidden.

“The agent said: ‘I understand you are bisexual — I wouldn’t publicize that. I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality,” she said. “It’s painful. Because they fear being found out.”

Lasting change in Hollywood, she added, will only come about if there are “more people to speak the way I am,” she added.

“People are afraid because we live in a world where political correctness is dictating people’s willingness to be upfront,” she continued. “We live in a finger-pointing culture. And I definitely feel that holding myself accountable, as I have done, for having worked with Woody [Allen, for ‘Wonder Wheel’] and Roman [Polanski, for ‘Carnage’] has helped me feel like I am allowed to have a voice again.”

Added Winslet: “For a number of years it wasn’t right for me to speak like this because there would be too many people getting ready with their big pointy fingers. I don’t intend to browbeat or take on Hollywood. We’re just talking about young actors who might be considering joining this profession, and finding a way to make it more open. For there to be less judgment, discrimination and homophobia.”