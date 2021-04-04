Millie Bobby Brown Has ‘Never Watched A Marvel Film’

Marvel’s cinematic endeavours have made led to the must successful film franchise in the world, with Marvel’s movies bringing in a combined $22.5 billion at the box office.

One person who has not contributed to those revenues, however, is actress Millie Bobby Brown.

In a new interview with MTV News, the 17-year-old admits that she’s not a fan of superhero movies.

“I’ve never watched a Marvel film. I’ve never watched a DC film. But I’m open to it,” she divulges. “I’m more into, like, ‘The Notebook’. You know, let’s put on some romance films.”

As she explains, given that her own credits include “Stranger Things” and the “Godzilla” franchise, she’s more attracted to films that are grounded in reality.

“I’m not crazy on [Marvel or DC], because I’m in it… I’m doing that stuff already. I want to see something that’s real,” Brown says.

Brown’s remarks can be seen in the video above, shortly after the 3:25 mark.

Meanwhile, in another part of the interview she addresses her experience growing up in public, admitting some viewers still think of her as the little girl from the first season of “Stranger Things”.

“I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman. I’m learning to be a young woman,” she says. “So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”

This, she says, usually results in criticism of her fashion choice. “So I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No… I am 17.’ That’s a thing that girls do.’ Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that,” she continues.

“I think that’s what I found has been quite difficult: the transitioning period,” adds Brown. “They’re not accepting it and I’ve completely accepted it. You know, I’m ready. I’m like, ‘It’s been a while. Let me wear a high heel!’ I’m not going to be playing those young girls anymore and it’s kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents,” she said. “My parents are like, ‘Yay! Thank God. You’re 17.’ Like, ‘Put on a pair of high heels. Let’s go!'”