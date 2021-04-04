Mariah Carey, David Beckham, Michael Bublé & More Stars Celebrate Easter

The Easter Bunny has been visiting the homes of some very lucky celebrities.
While celebrations might look a little different this year, the stars aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from enjoying some spring fun on Easter Sunday.
Mariah Carey was among the A-listers who took to social media to hop onboard festivities.
The Easter Bunny just left! 🐰💗Thank you EB! Happy Easter!!!💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/FCINDSkmie
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 4, 2021
“The Easter Bunny just left! Thank you EB! Happy Easter!!!” she wrote.
Elsewhere, David Beckham shared a photograph of his family celebrating the egg-citing day all together.
Michael Bublé also got into the spirit of the day with a traditional Easter egg hunt.
Check out how more stars have been celebrating the hoppy occasion:
#JosieB (this weekend the B stands for BUNNY 😂) and I are wishing you and your loved ones a very #HappyEaster. 🐰🐣💖 pic.twitter.com/0OvDOyCVcw
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 4, 2021