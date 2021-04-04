Mariah Carey, David Beckham, Michael Bublé & More Stars Celebrate Easter

Click to share this via email

The Easter Bunny has been visiting the homes of some very lucky celebrities.

While celebrations might look a little different this year, the stars aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from enjoying some spring fun on Easter Sunday.

Mariah Carey was among the A-listers who took to social media to hop onboard festivities.

The Easter Bunny just left! 🐰💗Thank you EB! Happy Easter!!!💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/FCINDSkmie — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 4, 2021

“The Easter Bunny just left! Thank you EB! Happy Easter!!!” she wrote.

Elsewhere, David Beckham shared a photograph of his family celebrating the egg-citing day all together.

Michael Bublé also got into the spirit of the day with a traditional Easter egg hunt.

Check out how more stars have been celebrating the hoppy occasion:

