Mariah Carey, David Beckham, Michael Bublé & More Stars Celebrate Easter

By Sarah Curran.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey — Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Easter Bunny has been visiting the homes of some very lucky celebrities.

While celebrations might look a little different this year, the stars aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from enjoying some spring fun on Easter Sunday.

Mariah Carey was among the A-listers who took to social media to hop onboard festivities.

“The Easter Bunny just left! Thank you EB! Happy Easter!!!” she wrote. 

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth And Prince Charles Step Out Together For Easter Walk

Elsewhere, David Beckham shared a photograph of his family celebrating the egg-citing day all together.

Michael Bublé also got into the spirit of the day with a traditional Easter egg hunt.

Check out how more stars have been celebrating the hoppy occasion:

RELATED: Mariah Carey’s Friends And Family Celebrate Her Anniversary

RELATED: Lee Daniels Says Adaptation Of Mariah Carey’s Memoir Would Be ‘Bigger Than A Film’

 

 

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP