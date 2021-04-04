The Weeknd Donates $1 Million For 2 Million Meals For Citizens Of War-Ravaged Ethiopia

The African nation of Ethiopia has been embroiled in war since November 2020, and The Weeknd is doing what he can to help those who’ve been impacted by that conflict.

On Sunday, the Canadian pop superstar — who is of Ethiopian descent — took to Twitter to announce his plans to donate $1 million to the UN World Food Programme, which will pay for 2 million meals.

RELATED: The Weeknd Donates $300,000 To Support Beirut Explosion Victims

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” he wrote.

“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Prgramme and encourage those who can to please give as well.”

Anyone who wants to follow The Weeknd’s lead can make a donation to the UN World Food Programme right here.