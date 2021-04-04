Taylor Swift Helped ‘Lover’ Co-Star And Former Dancer Christian Owens Sign Record Deal

Taylor Swift pays it forward.

The Grammy winning artist’s former dancer and “Lover” music video co-star Christian Owens shared on Saturday that Swift helped him sign his first record deal. Owens, who is now known as Owenn, first worked with Swift as a dancer on her Reputation world tour and famously played her romantic lead in the video for “Lover”.

When Owenn was looking to cement a deal with a major label, Swift called the head of Republic Records, where she’s currently signed and recommended they sign him.

Speaking during an Instagram live about his new single, “Baby Girl”, Owenn told his followers, “We had a whole bunch of label meetings. Taylor Swift was a huge co-sign and help…a lot of people don’t know.”

“She actually contacted the head of Republic herself on my behalf, which was kind of crazy. I get to the meeting. They were like ‘Yo, why is Taylor Swift so adamant about us signing you? We want to see you perform!’”

You can watch Owenn’s music video for “Baby Girl”, below.