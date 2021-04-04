Ontario Sisters Go Viral With Easter Version Of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

A pair of sisters from Fort Frances, Ontario have gone viral thanks to their breathtaking YouTube performance of “Hallelujah”.

Callahan and Cassandra Star Armstrong uploaded a video that has already reached over 1M people in just over a week.

The creative siblings altered the lyrics of Leonard Cohen’s famous song to tell the biblical Easter story.

“It has been absolutely unbelievable. The outpouring of love from people all over the world. Globally we are reaching people and it just touches our souls knowing how many souls we’ve touched,” said 19-year-old Callahan, while speaking to CBC Radio.

The talented teenager and her 10-year-old sister recorded the song as an Easter gift to their grandparents amid the ongoing pandemic.

“My Nana is such a religious person and she hasn’t gone to church because of COVID and this really made her feel the Lord’s presence again,” she said.

Speaking about the positive reaction that they’ve received since sharing the song, Callahan added, “We’ve been invited to sing at weddings, especially one in Oklahoma. So many pastors are asking our permission to share this in their church, which is so so lovely to hear.”