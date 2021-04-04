Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Were ‘Really Good At Being Together All Day, Every Day’ During COVID-19

The couple that quarantines together may not always stay together. But in Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s case, the close proximity they shared during the coronavirus pandemic only strengthened their relationship. In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, Underwood, 38, recalled a conversation she and Fisher, 40, had about how lockdown impacted them. RELATED: Carrie Underwood Got The ‘Perfect’ Joke Birthday Gift From Husband Mike Fisher “Well, my husband did say, ‘You know what? I like you.’ And I was like, ‘I like you, too,'” she said.

“Like, it’s kinda weird,” she added. “He’s like, ‘No, you know you love someone, but it’s like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don’t really have to, like, deal with each other that much.'” On Easter Sunday @CarrieUnderwood will perform a virtual live concert of gospel music on stage at the "Mother Church of Country Music" in Nashville; she talks about recording her first album of gospel standards, "My Savior." @CBSMMiller reports. #MySavior https://t.co/mgybAPSLUX pic.twitter.com/GZ8nAe5uZw — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 4, 2021