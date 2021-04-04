Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Were ‘Really Good At Being Together All Day, Every Day’ During COVID-19

The couple that quarantines together may not always stay together. But in Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s case, the close proximity they shared during the coronavirus pandemic only strengthened their relationship.
In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, Underwood, 38, recalled a conversation she and Fisher, 40, had about how lockdown impacted them.
RELATED: Carrie Underwood Got The ‘Perfect’ Joke Birthday Gift From Husband Mike Fisher
“Well, my husband did say, ‘You know what? I like you.’ And I was like, ‘I like you, too,'” she said.
“Like, it’s kinda weird,” she added. “He’s like, ‘No, you know you love someone, but it’s like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don’t really have to, like, deal with each other that much.'”
On Easter Sunday @CarrieUnderwood will perform a virtual live concert of gospel music on stage at the "Mother Church of Country Music" in Nashville; she talks about recording her first album of gospel standards, "My Savior." @CBSMMiller reports. #MySavior https://t.co/mgybAPSLUX pic.twitter.com/GZ8nAe5uZw
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 4, 2021
The Grammy winning artist also recounted that Fisher told her, “We’ve been together, and some couples kinda get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, like, we were really good at being together all day, every day.”
Fisher, a retired NHL pro, and Underwood married in July 2010. They have two sons, Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2.
“There was just a lot of heaviness of the past year. But there were also a lot of silver linings, and I got to sit in one place and watch my boys grow up,” she said of her family.
RELATED: Carrie Underwood Releases Soulful Cover Of ‘Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus’ Featured On Upcoming Gospel Album
“Just getting to wake up every morning and see them, and put them to bed every night, my husband was like, ‘How many dinners have we sat at this table?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, there’s 52 weeks in a year, seven days a week.’ I was like, ‘You can do the math!'”
Underwood performed a virtual concert live on Sunday morning at the “Mother Church of Country Music” in Nashville to celebrate the Easter holiday. You can watch a replay of her performance on her Facebook.