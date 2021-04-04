JoJo Siwa And Girlfriend Kylie Enjoy Date Night At Queen Tribute Concert

JoJo Siwa and new girlfriend Kylie rocked out together during a fun-filled date night earlier this week.

The new couple headed to a drive-in Queen tribute show together with JoJo’s older brother Jayden and his other-half, Abbie.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Celebrates First Valentine’s Day With Girlfriend Kylie

The group sat together in JoJo’s BMW convertible while watching Queen Nation rock out to songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Don’t Stop Me Now”.

JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January, introduced fans to her girlfriend while celebrating their one month anniversary.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” she wrote. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️”

RELATED: Katy Perry, JoJo Siwa And More To Present At 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

RELATED: DaBaby Explains JoJo Siwa Diss In New Song ‘Beatbox Freestyle’

The former “Dance Moms” alum also shared a video of the two on TikTok, writing, “I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It’s been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever. I love you☁️.”

JoJo also gave a heartfelt thank you to her followers for “the most endless amount of love and support” after she came out.

“I am really, really, happy! And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really really happy,” she said in a 15-minute video. “Now that I got to share that with the world, it’s awesome… I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!”