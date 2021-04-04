Lauren Graham Shares Whether ‘Gilmore Girls’ Is Really Done

Could Lorelai Gilmore ever make a return to Stars Hollow?

That was the question posed to Lauren Graham, who played one of the eponymous “Gilmore Girls” in the hit series, in a new interview with Collider. Graham, who currently stars in the Disney+ revival of “The Mighty Ducks” franchise, spoke about revivals more broadly and what the future may hold for her and the rest of the Gilmore clan.

Of Netflix’s 2016 revival of “Gilmore Girls”, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Graham says, “I remember thinking when we were talking about doing the ‘Gilmore Girls’ movies, I was like, ‘We better hurry up before this whole revival thing passes,’ and that was four years ago.”

She continues, “I get it […] When you’re returning to something that people love, you have to be reasonably certain that there’s a reason to do it and that you can take care of the investment that people have and those expectations. So, I don’t have like a policy about it, but I think there should be a reason to return.”

“In the case of ‘Gilmore Girls’, we never got to end it the way Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] had intended because they weren’t there,” Graham explains. “We always wondered how that ending would have gone or what that story could be, as told by them, so that felt reasonable.”

As for whether we might ever see new adventures from Lorelai, Rory and Emily, Graham sums it up this way: “I just could never have expected that what happened, happened. I don’t ever say never.”

Though she still talks to show creator Amy Sherman Palladino, Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) and Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore), she cautions, “There is not a plan for it. Everyone is doing their own thing.”

“If that came up again, I love that character so much and I love Amy. I will work with her, any time. It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that’s deserving of their devotion, or should it just live in reruns. So, I don’t know.”

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” is available to stream at Disney+. New episodes arrive on Fridays.