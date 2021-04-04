Carrie Underwood Performs Virtual Easter Concert In Aid Of Charity

Click to share this via email

Carrie Underwood raised vital funds for Save the Children through a virtual Easter concert on Sunday, April 4.

The country music superstar hit the stage in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, where she performed all 13 songs from her latest album, My Savior.

The entire concert was streamed on Underwood’s Facebook page, with over 38,000 people tuning in live at one point.

The seven-time Grammy-winner performed songs such as “Because He Lives”, “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus”, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”, and “Amazing Grace” throughout the powerful show.

I hope you all enjoyed the show this morning! You can rewatch #MySavior: Live From The Ryman now on my Facebook page for a limited time. ✨🙏https://t.co/SBeSTcvC12 pic.twitter.com/0h7koLYRVL — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2021

The virtual concert raised over $90,000 in aid of Save the Children, which benefits children in crisis all over the world.