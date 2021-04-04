Travis Barker Spends Easter With The Kardashian-Jenners: See Pics Of The Family’s Celebration

The Kardashian-Jenner family is spending Easter on the golf course! Kris Jenner presented the whole family with golf clubs on Sunday — with Corey Gamble, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Travis Barker taking full advantage of the gift.

“Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! 🙏🐰🐣🐥🙏 and thank you for the @coreygamble @realtristan13 @travisscott @travisbarker that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL #impatient,” Jenner captioned a shot of the gifts on Instagram.

The holiday appeared to mark Barker’s first with the whole family — and he seemed to be fitting right in. “Happy Easter 🐇 Thank you,” he commented on Kris’ post. The Blink-182 drummer has been dating Kourtney Kardashian for a few months; they linked up with her family in California after a trip to Utah with their kids.

The guys got a head start on the golf course, but the rest of the family was just excited about Kris’ gift.

“Oh my gosh, I just woke up on this Easter Sunday and came into the kitchen, and my mom treats Easter like Christmas, you have no idea. And look what she got all of us,” Kim said on her Instagram Story on Sunday morning. “Oh my gosh, we’re going to be golfers!”

Of course, the day got started with some fun for the littlest members of the family. Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian showed off their sweet Easter egg hunt on social media.

See more on the family in the video below.

