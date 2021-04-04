Livestream: The 2021 SAG Award Pre-Show

With the 27th annual SAG Awards set to start shortly, catch up on all the nominees ahead of time.

People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT are hosting the pre-show with interviews from the cast members of “Schitt’s Creek”, “Ted Lasso” and more.

The 2021 SAG Awards will look very different this year, but no shortage of the fun. The Screen Actors Guild Awards have been pre-recorded and shortened down to an hour with the same beloved segments like “I Am An Actor” the award show has become known for.

The 27th Annual SAG Awards airs Sunday night, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Global.