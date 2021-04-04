Justin Bieber Releases Surprise Gospel-Inspired EP ‘Freedom’ On Easter

Justin Bieber is feeling a little extra “Holy” this Easter Sunday.

The pop star, 27, surprised his fans the world over with a new EP of gospel-inspired music titled, Freedom. The EP first appeared on streaming platforms around 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Shortly after, Bieber promoted the release on Instagram.

Bieber posted a Notes app screenshot that simply read, “Freedom.” His caption was equally terse: “Freedom on all platforms.”

The screenshot also happens to be Freedom‘s album art.

Freedom features six new songs from the Biebs: the title track “Freedom” with Beam, “All She Wrote” (feat. Brandon Love and Chandler Moore), “We’re in This Together,” “Where You Go I Follow” (feat. Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith), “Where Do I Fit In” (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith) and “Afraid to Say” (feat. Lauren Walters).

