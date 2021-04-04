Justin Bieber Releases Surprise Gospel-Inspired EP ‘Freedom’ On Easter

By ETCanada.com Staff.

Justin Bieber 2020 AMAs
Justin Bieber performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. — Kevin Winter/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Justin Bieber is feeling a little extra “Holy” this Easter Sunday.

The pop star, 27, surprised his fans the world over with a new EP of gospel-inspired music titled, Freedom. The EP first appeared on streaming platforms around 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Shortly after, Bieber promoted the release on Instagram.

RELATED: Justin Bieber And Daniel Caesar Become The First Canadians To Collaborate On A Billboard No. 1 Hit

Bieber posted a Notes app screenshot that simply read, “Freedom.” His caption was equally terse: “Freedom on all platforms.”

The screenshot also happens to be Freedom‘s album art.

Freedom features six new songs from the Biebs: the title track “Freedom” with Beam, “All She Wrote” (feat. Brandon Love and Chandler Moore), “We’re in This Together,” “Where You Go I Follow” (feat. Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith), “Where Do I Fit In” (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith) and “Afraid to Say” (feat. Lauren Walters).

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Becomes His 8th Album To Hit No. 1

The EP’s release comes as a particular surprise given that Bieber just dropped his sixth album, Justice, on March 18. The 16-track album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to the title track, below.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP