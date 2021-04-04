John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella’s Birthday

Click to share this via email

John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta

John Travolta is celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

On Saturday, Ella Travolta, the daughter of John and the late Kelly Preston, turned 21.

“Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!” the star shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of Ella smiling.

“Happy bday not so much kiddo…,” Tommy Lee commented, while Sharon Stone called Ella a “stunner.”

This is Ella’s first birthday since her mom died in 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

John is also dad to Ben, 10, and Jett who died in 2009.

Ella and John recently teamed up together to dance in a Super Bowl ad which turned out to be a big hit.