Alanis Sophia Teams Up With Jimmie Allen For Powerful Duet Of ‘Shallow’ On ‘American Idol’

A rising star was born on “American Idol” after Alanis Sophia teamed up with country music singer Jimmie Allen to perform a show-stopping duet during Sunday night’s show.
The 19-year-old contestant got together with the seasoned professional to deliver a powerhouse rendition of “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
The judges were brought to their feet by the duo’s version of the song, which originally featured in the 2018 movie, “A Star is Born”.
“The nerves were getting to you a little bit, but your sound was incredible,” said judge Lionel Richie, while giving his critique.
“Wow, that was amazing,” gushed Luke Bryan.