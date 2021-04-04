BLACKPINK’s Rosé Does ‘WAP’ Dance To Celebrate 10 Million TikTok Followers, Cardi B Reacts

Click to share this via email

Singer Rose of BLACKPINK performs onstage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California.

Nothing about Rosé’s game is weak.

The BLACKPINK star, 24, just reached 10 million followers on TikTok — an impressive feat considering she only joined in March. Rosé celebrated by doing the “WAP” dance — an apropos celebrator choice given the dance’s popularity on TikTok.

“#10M !! Here you go,” she captioned the video of her doing the choreography from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song.

Within 12 hours, the video racked up 2 million views and drew the attention of Cardi herself.

Retweeting a Rosé fan account showing the video, Cardi responded, “She still looks sooo innocent. So Buteee.”

Cardi previously collaborated with Rosé and the rest of the BLACKPINK girls on the song “Bet You Wanna”.

Rosé recently dropped her first solo single, “Gone”.