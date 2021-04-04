Cassandra Coleman Sings ‘Apologize’ With OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Cassandra Coleman had a full circle moment after getting the opportunity to take part in a very special duet on Sunday’s “American Idol”.

The 24-year-old from Columbia, Tennessee was joined on stage by Ryan Tedder while performing “Apologize” by Timbaland and his band, OneRepublic.

Cassandra Coleman and Ryan Tedder — Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Back in episode two of this season’s competition, judge Lionel Richie asked Coleman to step outside of her comfort zone by playing piano during her Los Angeles audition.

The first song that came to her mind was the 2007 hit, “Apologize”.

The talented singer said that being on stage with Tedder felt like “a dream come true”

Coleman also delivered a solid rendition of “Find Me”, by Sigma ft. Birdy for her Top 24 solo performance earlier on in the show.