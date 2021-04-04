‘The Walking Dead’ Final Season To Air This Summer

Click to share this via email

“Walking Dead” is coming to an end.

During “Here’s Negan” season 10 finale on Sunday, AMC announced that the 11th and final season would be coming sooner than thought.

A trailer also dropped which includes a suspenseful scene of the cast “reprocessing” if anyone is a threat.

Showrunner Angela Kang said the finale season will be “bigger than ever.”

Adding, “The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

The 24 episode, season 11 will start on Aug, 22.