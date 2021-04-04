Jason Sudeikis Opens 2021 SAG Awards As Ted Lasso, Wins For Outstanding Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis started the 27th annual SAG Awards with a bang.

The “Ted Lasso” actor kicked off the night in character with a cold open that saw him and the rest of the “Ted Lasso” cast huddle up in the locker room to prep for the big night.

Sudeikis and the cast joked about the tough shows they were up against for outstanding comedy ensemble before the award show officially kicked off.

There are some great ensembles out there, but we believe in the #TedLasso team. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7fCrNpx1YR — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 5, 2021

Right off the bat, Sudeikis won big, taking home the prize for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

BELIEVE 🌟 @jasonsudeikis receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series! #sagawards @TedLasso pic.twitter.com/GmyTPeKqXL — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

“Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female,” Sudeikis said. “That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It’s very, very flattering, very humbling.”

He also thanked his mom “for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came through,” and his dad “for taking me to go see movies.”