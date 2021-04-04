John Cena Reveals How The BTS Army Helped Him To Embrace His Vulnerability

WWE superstar John Cena is looking back on how BTS and their legion of fans supported him in his journey towards self-love.

The “Wipeout” co-host revealed how the BTS Army helped him to embrace his vulnerability while appearing on Monday’s installment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Recalling the way in which his newly released inspirational books came to fruition, Cena said, “I was going through a pretty down period in my life about four years ago and I decided just to have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking journal entries out on Twitter.”

At first, Cena didn’t think that sharing messages about self-love would be a good idea due to people’s perception of him as a “larger than life 16-time WWE champion.”

However, his Tweets quickly “caught fire” because of the BTS Army.

The 43-year-old actor explained, “Amazingly enough, talk about wonderful timing and just being ready for an opportunity, a very popular group called BTS had just released an album called Love Yourself.”

He added, “I was essentially sending a similar message of the band. These books exist because the BTS Army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment.”