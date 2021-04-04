Catherine O’Hara And ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Take Home Top Honours At 2021 SAG Awards

Awards is Moira Rose’s favourite season, and it might just be Catherine O’Hara’s too given the way the actor has dominated the awards circuit this year.

O’Hara took home the 2021 SAG Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series on Sunday for her portrayal of the sardonically hilarious Rose family matriarch. That makes her only the fourth person in history to sweep all five major TV acting awards in one season.

RELATED: Catherine O’Hara Wins First Golden Globe For ‘Schitt’s Creek’

“Thank you to the SAG-AFTRA for placing me in the company of these uniquely and consistently funny women,” O’Hara, 67, said. “I share this with Annie Murphy. I’m flattered anyone might believe I could be her mother. She is a beautiful soul.”

In addition to co-star Murphy, O’Hara was up against Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) and Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) for the award.

RELATED: Catherine O’Hara Breaks Down Her Most Classic Looks From The ’80s To The Present For Vogue

Thanking her costars and series creators Eugene and Dan Levy, O’Hara added, “They’re amazing writers. Their hilariously empathic storytelling gave me and everyone in the town from which I’m currently estranged every possible chance to love, be loved, make happy fools of ourselves and blossom into the best we could be.”

She concluded, “As if that’s not enough, now this. Thank you so much.”

“Schitt’s Creek” also took home the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, a fitting send off for the much beloved show’s final season.

Accepting the award, Dan said, “To get to share this award with my brilliant sister and my incredible dad is absolutely extraordinary.” Sarah Levy, who was with Dan and Eugene for the virtual ceremony, plays Twyla Sands on the hit show.

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Wins Golden Globe For Best TV Comedy Series

Levy went on to thank the entire “Schitt’s Creek” cast by name, acknowledging all of their contributions to the show. “What a way to say goodbye, thank you so much,” he said.

Time to bust open the fruit wine!