Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor Posthumously At 2021 SAG Awards

Chadwick Boseman made SAG Awards history this year — becoming the first actor to earn four nominations in a single year — and during Sunday’s 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, he earned another win for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

As with Boseman’s other posthumous awards this year, his wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the honour on his behalf.

“Thank you, God. Thank you Leroy and Carolyn Boseman,” she said before thanking his co-stars and Ma Rainey’s filmmakers. “If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader who pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That’s a quote from Chadwick Boseman.”

A legacy that continues to live on in our hearts and on our screens. Thank you, @chadwickboseman, for your lasting gift. #sagawards @MaRaineyFilm pic.twitter.com/7bZZKzLYA2 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

Boseman was also nominated for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role for “Da 5 Bloods”, and when “Judas and the Black Messiah”‘s Daniel Kaluuya won, he decided the award to his fellow nominee, saying, “This one’s for Chadwick Boseman and for Fred Hampton.”

The win comes after Boseman’s death in August 2020. He was 43. This awards season has thus far seen him win a Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe, Gotham Award and NAACP Image Award, with Ledward paying tribute to her late husband with each acceptance speech.

Boseman himself spoke at the SAG Awards in 2019, when “Black Panther”‘s ensemble won Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. Standing onstage alongside his co-stars, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, Boseman spoke about what it means to be “young, gifted and Black.”

“We know what it’s like to be told that there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above,” he said. “That is what we went to work with every day, because we know, not that we would be around during awards season or that it would make a billion dollars, but we knew that we had something special that we wanted to give the world.”

“That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing, that we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see. And to come to work every day and to solve problems with this group of people, this director, that is something that I wish all actors would get the opportunity to experience,” Boseman concluded. “If you get to experience that, you will be a fulfilled artist.”

