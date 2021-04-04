Jason Bateman Dedicates SAG Award To Healthcare Workers And Scientists Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Jason Bateman honoured some very important members of society during his SAG Awards acceptance speech on Sunday, April 4.

The 52-year-old “Ozark” star paid tribute to healthcare workers and scientists while accepting the actor for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Bateman delivered a short speech in which he thanked a number of people, including his family and fellow “Ozark” cast members.

However, the people that the actor really wanted to say “thank you” to were those who protected the public throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The biggest thank you goes to the healthcare workers who have tended to us all during this last year,” he said.

Bateman also honoured “the miracle work from scientists” who have given us the vaccines that are “not only gonna let us continue making fake-life, but most importantly, the real-life that we’re all yearning to get back to. So this is dedicated to them.”

Bateman concluded his speech by encouraging viewers to “go get your shot” so that we can all all “get back to normal.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Colman gave a shout out to health workers in the U.K., while accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series on behalf of “The Crown”.

“We’d all like to say thank you to our wonderful national health service during this very peculiar year,” she said. “We are very lucky in the U.K. to have you. Thank you all very much!”