‘Minari’ Star Yuh-Jung Youn Snags SAG Awards Supporting Actress Prize In Surprise Win

A surprise win that left the winner visibly emotional.

On Sunday night “Minari” star Yuh-Jung Youn took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Youn’s win makes history as she is the first Korean actress to ever take the prize.

Youn won against a tough field: Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), and Helena Zengel (“News of the World”).

“I don’t know how to describe my feelings,” she said, accepting the award. “I’m being recognized by Westerners!”

“I’m very pleased and happy,” she added. “I’m honoured, especially [that my] actor fellows chose me as their supporting actress!”

Maria Bakalova was considered the frontrunner for the award so now many award season watchers are betting that Youn’s chances of taking home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar have increased as a result of her SAG win.