Alyssa Wray Nails Carrie Underwood Cover Before Belting Out Stunning Duet With Katharine McPhee On ‘Idol’

Alyssa Wray absolutely nailed her performances on Sunday’s “American Idol”.

The 18-year-old, who has been compared to former “Idol” winner Carrie Underwood, belted out Underwood’s “Something in the Water” for her solo performance.

She was then joined by Katharine McPhee for the duet performance, with the pair delivering a stunning rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”.

Wray received nothing but praise from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, however, Perry did warn her against being “too polished.”

Perry shared, “One thing to think about is when you’re singing, especially in your solo, is don’t think about the feeling you should have — just be the feeling.

“Because it can get a little, like, polished, perfect. Don’t be afraid to get dirty with it.”

Bryan gushed, “You’ve giving me and all the judges star sparkle. I mean, I watched you, on stage with a star, be your own star. And it was awesome. I loved it.”

