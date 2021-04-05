Michael Keaton Has A Record-Breaking Night At The 2021 SAG Awards

Michael Keaton set a record at Sunday’s 2021 SAG Awards.

The actor nabbed the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award alongside the stars of “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

The gong marked Keaton’s third time winning the award after starring in “Birdman” in 2014 and “Spotlight” in 2015.

Keaton was previously nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie award for “The Company” back in 2007, as well as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for “Birdman” in 2014.

Keaton starred in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, John Carroll Lynch, Mark Rylance, and Alex Sharp.

Keaton, who played Ramsey Clark in the movie, told the Associated Press after the win, “Frankly, it’s an embarrassment to me. These guys did all the heavy lifting. I showed up for a couple days. I’m getting credit for not much – but I’ll take it.”