Music Legends Earth, Wind & Fire And The Isley Brothers Went Head-To-Head In ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Two iconic groups justified their legendary status.

On Sunday night, Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers went head-to-head in a “Verzuz” special event hosted by Steve Harvey.

RELATED: D’Angelo Duets With H.E.R. During Livestream Verzuz Performance

Each group offered up some of the best songs in their catalogues to go up against each other over the course of the four-hour special, giving fans an evening they won’t forget.

Earth, Wind & Fire offered up classics like “That’s the Way of the World”, “Got to Get You Into My Life” and “After the Love Had Gone”, while the Isley Brothers kept up with tracks like “Love the One You’re With”, “Summer Breeze”, and “Between the Sheets”.

For their final songs, both groups went big, as the Isley Brothers picked their classic “That Lady” and Earth, Wind & Fire chose “September”.

RELATED: Timbaland Reveals Drake Has Been Requesting A Justin Timberlake And Usher ‘Verzuz’ Battle

On Twitter, fans shared their love for both groups and all that great music.

I’m telling my future child these were The Avengers #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/UhAGD2xNGI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2021

If I still got it was a person. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/wRXj2ZLwbs — savannah jackson (@thebougieauntie) April 5, 2021

Monday Morning Mood Board after this 4hr-long EWF/Isley Brothers #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/Vts0yUUMcx — Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) April 5, 2021

Can we just acknowledge these two groups gave us 4 hours of hits, and started on time!!!! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/eBgSVtdx9t — Lashellh (@Lashellh) April 5, 2021

THE BEST SONG EVER MADE!

MAURICE WHITE DID THAT!!! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/xfPLmo4WVZ — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) April 5, 2021

Im trying to process this in my mind: how do you have both “Shout” and “Voyage to Atlantis” in your catalog #Verzuz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2021