Music Legends Earth, Wind & Fire And The Isley Brothers Went Head-To-Head In ‘Verzuz’ Battle

By Corey Atad.

Earth, Wind and Fire, and The Isley Brothers
Earth, Wind and Fire, The Isley Brothers — Photo: Getty Images

Two iconic groups justified their legendary status.

On Sunday night, Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers went head-to-head in a “Verzuz” special event hosted by Steve Harvey.

RELATED: D’Angelo Duets With H.E.R. During Livestream Verzuz Performance

Each group offered up some of the best songs in their catalogues to go up against each other over the course of the four-hour special, giving fans an evening they won’t forget.

Earth, Wind & Fire offered up classics like “That’s the Way of the World”, “Got to Get You Into My Life” and “After the Love Had Gone”, while the Isley Brothers kept up with tracks like “Love the One You’re With”, “Summer Breeze”, and “Between the Sheets”.

For their final songs, both groups went big, as the Isley Brothers picked their classic “That Lady” and Earth, Wind & Fire chose “September”.

RELATED: Timbaland Reveals Drake Has Been Requesting A Justin Timberlake And Usher ‘Verzuz’ Battle

On Twitter, fans shared their love for both groups and all that great music.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP