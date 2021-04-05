Rachel Uchitel Would Be ‘Honoured’ To Join ‘Real Housewives Of New York’

Rachel Uchitel would love to be a Real Housewife.

This week, the TV personality appears on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast and is asked about rumours she might be joining the cast of “Real Housewives of New York”.

“Well, let’s be honest. I mean, people, somebody would be dumb to say no, right?” she responds. “I mean, anyone would say yes if they ask them to join, right. I mean, these women that are like, ‘Oh, I would never want to be on a show like that.’ That is so dumb. Anyone would be honoured to be on a show like that. Especially someone like me, whose life has been spoken about for so long by other people.”

Uchitel also dismisses arguments from people who say it’s a bad idea to do “Real Housewives” because the stars can be edited to look like their behaviour is different from reality.

“I’ve been on a couple reality shows in the past and…they can only edit you so much if you make yourself be editable, you know what I mean? Like, I am who I am. They cannot, trust me, they cannot edit you that much.”

Asked if she really wanted to star on “RHONY”, Uchitel says, “Well, it’s not that I want it. I mean, I’m not saying, ‘Oh, please hire me.’ But I’m saying if somebody was to offer it to me, anyone that says that they wouldn’t say yes is just totally playing hard to get and being so ridiculous about it.”

On the show, Uchitel also talks about her affair with golf legend Tiger Woods and her decision to participate in the recent HBO documentary about the sports star.

“I didn’t talk about it for 10 years. And then for people to still have this anger towards me,” she says. “People have spoken about me for 10 years like they know me and like I personally hurt them. Like I cheated on them with their own husband or, you know, I’ve done something to them. They don’t know me.”

She continues, “The mental toll that took on the first three months, 10 years ago, much less for 10 years what that does, the crippling effects that has, that has on someone is horrific. So it’s been a really long 10 years. And so I finally decided to speak on the HBO documentary. I didn’t give anybody details. You know, I just came out. I said, ‘Yeah. So here is a little bit of what happened. Yes. I was involved with this person. Here’s a, you know, a little bit of some stuff to give you some context, but beyond that, I’m not telling you the details of what happened between us. So that’s that. Now you can leave me alone.'”

Uchitel adds of appearing in the documentary, “It felt like closure to be able to speak it because for so long, I wasn’t able to just speak it.”