Jennifer Lopez Gets Love From Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Michelle Obama & More In New ‘InStyle’

A lot of people have a lot to say about Jennifer Lopez.

The superstar singer and actress is on the cover of the latest InStyle magazine, and in a unique feature profile, Lopez’s exes, co-stars, friends, and admirers share their love for her.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Marks 24th Anniversary Of ‘Selena’ Movie

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Ben Affleck says. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business.”

Jennifer Lopez – Photo: Pamela Hanson — Photo: Pamela Hanson

Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony adds, “The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet.’ Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it. She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

Even former first lady Michelle Obama shares her admiration for Lopez.

“The world knows that Jennifer is blessed with many gifts—talent, beauty, and an unparalleled work ethic. But what impresses me the most about her is her unwavering commitment to leverage those gifts and use her platform to give voice to the voiceless,” she says. “Whether it’s working to improve health care for mothers and children, encouraging more people to vote, or singing her heart out at a presidential inauguration, Jennifer has always known that life is best when it’s shared with others.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shares Poolside Family Photos From The Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez – Photo: Pamela Hanson — Photo: Pamela Hanson

Her “Wedding Planner” co-star Matthew McConaughey says, “Jennifer Lopez—what can she not do? Extremely deliberate, intentional, fully choreographed, and self-aware, she even knows how to make accidents look like accidents. When we acted in scenes together, she would turn in take after take as if timed on a meter, 1:01, 1:00, 1:02, 1:01…yet you couldn’t tell that she was keeping a clock. Her success is not happenstance.”

Finally, in her own words, Lopez says, “I love what I do. I’m passionate about it. Every day does not seem like a job to me. I can honestly say I’m living a dream, and I’m grateful every day that I wake up. I have tireless energy for what I do. I also have an amazing team who help me in every single way both personally and professionally. I really believe the most important thing is to have great people around you.”