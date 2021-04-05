Grace Kinstler Shows Off Her Killer Vocals As She’s Joined By Joss Stone For Powerful ‘American Idol’ Performance

Grace Kinstler closed Sunday’s “American Idol” with another incredible performance.

The contestant, 20, once again showed off her killer vocals as she performed Jessie J’s body-confident track “Queen” for her solo. She was then joined by Joss Stone to sing “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & the Pips for her duet.

Stone gave Kinstler some great advice as the pair were seen getting to know one another in the VT before the performance.

She told the contestant to save the runs for the end of the performance, joking: “It’s more powerful to leave something for later, it’s kind of like when you’re on a date you don’t turn up in your lingerie. That comes later.”

The pair’s voices complemented one another perfectly during the track, with Kinstler following every bit of Stone’s advice.

She nailed the high notes, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan having nothing but nice words to say about the performance.

“Wow! What do you want me to say? Let me just compose myself,” Richie gushed.

“Your voice quality, your confidence, the way you portray yourself on stage, it’s a winning package.”

Perry added, “That duet was timeless. You were soaring on a different level.”

Bryan then said, “I’m so excited to be a part of this, to watch you grow as an artist and a performer. I think there’s no surprise I’ve been a fan since Day 1,” calling the duet “incredible.”

Stone herself followed the trend and praised the “Idol” hopeful: