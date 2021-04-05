Salma Hayek Talks About Her ‘Super Cool’ Pet Owl: ‘I Feel So Blessed’

Salma Hayek absolutely loves her unusual pet.

In People‘s new “Beautiful” issue, the actress talks about her owl Kering, and explains how she came to own the unique house pet.

“I gave it to my husband as a Valentine’s present and named her Kering because that’s the name of his company and their symbol of the owl,” she explains.

Hayek’s husband is François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of luxury fashion brand conglomerate Kering.

“He was like, ‘Well, thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself,’” she says.

“When my husband is not in town, she sleeps in the room with me,” Hayek adds. “We have certain routines before we go to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad, and she likes to stand on the iPad.”

Explaining that Kering is “super cool” and more “curious” than most owls, she says that she also exhibiting surprisingly “good” taste.

“Even though owls don’t drink liquids because they take everything from their prey, she likes good wine, this one,” Hayek says. “Sometimes, when she is really close to me, I can feel her rubbing against me, which is really nice. And I feel so blessed. Just being in the same room [with her], there’s an energy to it, and it is mesmerizing.”