Kerry Washington Is Raising Awareness Of Skin Cancer With New Documentary ‘In The Sun’

Kerry Washington is raising awareness of how the sun can be damaging to your skin with her new documentary “In the Sun”.

The actress teamed up with Neutrogena Studios for the film, which will premiere on April 27 for streaming and on-demand.

RELATED: Kerry Washington Is Taking A Social Media Break

According to a press release, “‘In the Sun’ is a poignant and inspiring documentary that lets viewers follow the skin health journeys of seven families facing extraordinary circumstances as they navigate the long-term effects of living life in the sun, while still living vibrant lives.

“According to the World Health Organization, one in every three cancers diagnosed across the globe is a skin cancer. Moreover, skin cancer affects all races, ages, and ethnicities with diagnoses increasing each year. This documentary short comes at a critical moment, delivering key information and dispelling common misconceptions around skin health and sun safety through real stories that span across generation, race and gender, led by the expertise of Los Angeles-based dermatologist Dr. Shirley Chi.”

RELATED: Kerry Washington Enrolls In Paul Feig’s ‘School For Good And Evil’

Brand ambassador and film executive producer Washington said, “One of the reasons that I was inspired to work with Neutrogena as a brand ambassador and creative consultant is that the company places equal importance on both health and beauty. Now Neutrogena Studios will utilize the power of story to educate and motivate people to take action when it comes to their skin health.

“’In the Sun’ is a powerful example of the impact that real stories, shot from a diverse range of perspectives, can have on inspiring necessary health outcomes. I’m looking forward to sharing this educational documentary short in collaboration with Neutrogena in order to raise awareness around self-care, skin health, and sun safety. And I am excited about what narratives are yet to come, in the future, from Neutrogena Studios.”